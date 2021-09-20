Egypt: Planning Minister Underlines Importance of Honing Skills of Youths

Planning Minister Hala Saeed stressed the ministry's keenness on honing skills and upgrading capabilities of youths to qualify them to join labor market.

The minister made the remarks on Friday on the occasion of the ministry's holding of a series of interactive lectures and workshops to highlight its important programs and projects.

This falls within the framework of the second round of the summer training program of university students.

Saeed also highlighted the importance of holding workshops for university students, urging youths to participate in youth initiatives which are launched by the ministry.

During the workshops, the ministry's undersecretary Khaled Mostafa said the launch of the Egypt Government Excellence Award falls within the framework of implementing Egypt Vision 2030.

The award was meant to spread the culture of quality and excellence at the level of the state administrative body and encourage competitiveness among governmental institutions at all levels.

MENA