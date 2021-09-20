Egypt: Planning Minister Underlines Importance of Honing Skills of Youths

17 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Planning Minister Hala Saeed stressed the ministry's keenness on honing skills and upgrading capabilities of youths to qualify them to join labor market.

The minister made the remarks on Friday on the occasion of the ministry's holding of a series of interactive lectures and workshops to highlight its important programs and projects.

This falls within the framework of the second round of the summer training program of university students.

Saeed also highlighted the importance of holding workshops for university students, urging youths to participate in youth initiatives which are launched by the ministry.

During the workshops, the ministry's undersecretary Khaled Mostafa said the launch of the Egypt Government Excellence Award falls within the framework of implementing Egypt Vision 2030.

The award was meant to spread the culture of quality and excellence at the level of the state administrative body and encourage competitiveness among governmental institutions at all levels.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X