Ghana: Alleged Serial Killings By Taxi Driver... Fresh Evidence Emerges

Police prosecutors have told the Accra Circuit Court on Thursday that fresh details have emerged that requires the police to travel with Felix Ansah, the taxi driver who allegedly confessed to killing several people.

Chief Inspector Princess TettehBoafo, did not disclose what the police were seeking to uncover when they travel with accused to different parts of the country.

Following that, the court, presided over by Mrs Romseond Baah Torsu remanded accused in police custody to enable the police time to conduct further investigation.

Ansah, made his first appearance in court on Monday, September 13, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news contrary to section 208(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 Act 29.

Counsel for accused, Mr Theophilus Donkor, argued that, the prosecution had only come to court with empty sheet for the court to fill for them.

According to him, the case against his client was a spiritual one, explaining that Ansah used to own a shrine, but later gave his life to Christ.

Mr Donkor told the court that Ansah was not being fed in custody.

Last week, Chief Inspector Godfred Bampoe, prosecuting, told the court that, sometime in September 2021, the attention of police was drawn to a statement made or published on the "Maakye show on Onua Television station by the accused to the effect that, he buried alive a pregnant worman at Ashaiman.

He said the police launched investigation into the matter which led to the arrest of accused.

Insp Bampoe said preliminary investigation revealed that accused is a taxi driver and resides at Wejia, Accra.

He said, it was also established during investigation that on September 2, 2021 on Onua TV morning show, namely "Maakye" with the host Captain Smart, the accused in a response to a question from the host stated that he (accused) has killed several persons in the past.