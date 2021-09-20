Ghana: GAR Minister Supports TT With Gh¢1,500 Monthly Stipend

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, has supported the Ghanaian renowned actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio with a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500, towards his upkeep.

This occurred when representatives of the minister paid a visit to the actor at his residence in Ayikuma.

This help follows a video that went viral on social media when the actor was soliciting for GH¢3,000 to settle his rent.

The actor, popularly known for his role as TT in the 'Taxi Driver' series, which entertained many Ghanaians.

In a statement read on behalf of the Minister5 said he received a request through Nii Ayaafio-Tetteh, President of Ga Dangme Youth Association, for financial support and assistance to Mr Adjeteyfio.

Mr Quartey said, he was moved by the positive impact the actor contributed in the series and entertainment industry and needed to assist and support him.

"I am inspired by the positive impact in the film and entertainment industry where you distinguished yourself, I have equally decided to support and assist you with a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500.00 from my parliamentary salary," he said.

According to him, he had placed a standing order for the monthly transfers into the actors account with effective, September 2021 till the end of his tenure in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on January 7, 2025.

Mr Quartey commended the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who gave GH¢50, 000 in support of Mr Adjeteyfio.

Mr Adjeteyfio commended the minister and all others who came to his aid, and appealed to corporate organisations and individuals to help him.

He stated that he had spent all his earning on hospital bills and medication, and could not afford to settle other monetary matters.

"For the past three to four years, I have spent virtually everything on me to cater for my health needs, sometimes what to eat is an issue, I had support from some family and friends but with the outbreak the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), everything came to a halt," he said.