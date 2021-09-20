Ghana: Melcom Introduces New Product Into Market

Melcom Group of companies has launched a new product into the Ghanaian market to meet the growing and diverse clothing needs of its customers.

Known as Giordano, the leading global apparel brand is meant to increase the product portfolio of Melcom Group to meet the apparel needs of customers.

The Director of communication for Melcom Group, Gordwin Avenorgbo, said the move marked another significant milestone in the journey of Melcom, which is a member of Ghana Club 100 and the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Hall of fame.

He said despite the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being hit by businesses, Melcom stood tall to bring to its customers more exciting goods to their doorsteps.

Mr Avenorgbo said the brand would be available at Melcom Plus at North Kaneshie and urged customers to visit the shop to buy the Giordano brand.

"As you may have already been made aware, Giordano is a global brand recognised for its unique all time essentials to fit every occasion. And so I invite customers to visit MelcomPlus shop at North Kaneshie for their latest fashionable fitting clothing and in the next few months before the end of this year Melcom Departmental Stores in Achimota, Frafraha, Tema and Weija will be offering Giordano at your convenience," he added.

The Joint Group Managing Director of Melcom, Mr Ramesh Sadhwani said Giordano had a long, rich history in providing relevant, essential and timeless fashion for all.

According to him, Ghana had witnessed a surge in demand for international fashion labels and with Giordano having over 2,100 stores around the world, they were excited to bring the brand to Ghana and West Africa.

"We are extremely proud of our heritage and will draw on our over three decade's experience of doing business in Ghana to create a new chapter in the West Africa Retail Landscape with our new partner Giordano," he stated.

The Executive Director and Head of Overseas Market Development, Mr Mark Loynd, said Giordano was pleased to enter into partnership with Melcom to bring its brand to Ghana.

"We pride ourselves as being a 'world brand' and we are extremely proud to bring our unique offering to the good people of Ghana and West Africa," he added.

Mr Loynd noted that the move would help Giordano continue its recent expansion in the African continent, adding to its portfolio which already included Zambia, South Africa, Kenya and Mauritius, alongside its presence in over 30 other countries across Asia, the Middle East, Australia, Canada and Russia.

Giordano is a leading international retailer of men's, women's and children's apparel under the brand names Giordano, Giordano ladies, Giordano junior, BSX and Beau Monde.

It also operates world-famous apparel and sports brands in certain markets under franchise or licence agreements.

Established in 1981, Giordano now operates around 2,100 stores and counters in Greater China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, India and the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC).