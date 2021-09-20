Tunisia: Five Political Parties Urge Military Institution Not to Get Embroiled in Political Conflicts

Tunis/Tunisia — Five political parties urged Friday the military institution not " to get embroiled in political rivalry and commit fully to its role in defending the country, its independence and territorial unity."

These parties are the Republican People's Union, Al-Irada, Al-Irada al-Chaabia, Hope and Labour and Wafa.

Military justice needs to abandon legal proceedings against civilians, reads a joint press release, and declare they do not fall within its competence.

The judiciary is subject only to the law, signatories said, urging it to discharge its role in safeguarding rights and freedoms and establishing justice, the primacy of the constitution and the supremacy of the law.

"The Tunisian people need not to allow themselves to be influenced by calls for division launched by President Kais Saied," the parties added. There is need to foil attempts to cut back on the gains of the Revolution, they also warned. Tunisians are now urged to defend their right to work, freedom and dignity.

Signatory parties called on political formations and national organisations to close ranks in a bid to champion constitutional legitimacy and face up to pressing attempts to re-establish dictatorship.

"The exceptional measures announced by the Head of State under Article 80 of the Constitution are a pretext to impede the smooth running of the state machinery, including elected institutions, in order to break promises and gain power."

"It is a constitutional coup d'état and an adventure to the unknown motivated by narrow political calculations which have nothing to do with the interests of the people and the country," the statement further reads.

President of the Republic Kais Saied announced on July 25 a series of exceptional measures, mainly dismissing Premier Hichem Mechichi, lifting MPs' immunity and freezing the parliament under Article 80.