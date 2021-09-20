Tunisia: Tennis-Davis Cup (Group II/1st Day) - Aziz Dougaz Equalises for Tunisia Against Dominican Republic (1-1)

17 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tennis player Aziz Dougaz snatched the equalisation for Tunisia against the Dominican Republic (1-1) in Davis Cup, after he defeated Roberto Cid Subervi in two sets (6-4, 6-2), in a Group II game on Friday in El Menzah.

Previously, Malek Jaziri, lost the first match against Nick Hardt due to injury.

He won the first set 6-4, before losing the second 1-6 and then withdrew in the third set, when the score was 5-6 for the Dominican.

Besides Jaziri and Dougaz, the Tunisian team are represented by Moez Chargui, Skander Mansouri and Aziz Wakaa.

The competition will continue Saturday with a doubles match and two singles.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X