Tunisia: Tennis-Davis Cup (Group II/1st Day) - Aziz Dougaz Equalises for Tunisia Against Dominican Republic (1-1)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tennis player Aziz Dougaz snatched the equalisation for Tunisia against the Dominican Republic (1-1) in Davis Cup, after he defeated Roberto Cid Subervi in two sets (6-4, 6-2), in a Group II game on Friday in El Menzah.

Previously, Malek Jaziri, lost the first match against Nick Hardt due to injury.

He won the first set 6-4, before losing the second 1-6 and then withdrew in the third set, when the score was 5-6 for the Dominican.

Besides Jaziri and Dougaz, the Tunisian team are represented by Moez Chargui, Skander Mansouri and Aziz Wakaa.

The competition will continue Saturday with a doubles match and two singles.