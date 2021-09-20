Tunisia: Water Stock in Dams Down to 722.8 Million Cubic Meters

Tunis/Tunisia — Water stock in Tunisian dams has fallen to 722.8 million cubic meters as of September 16, 2021. This has brought the fill rate of these facilities down to 30.9%, according to data published on the site "Agri Data".

Water stock in Tunisian dams has declined to 730 million m3, in the period from September 1 to 12 2021, against a billion 95 million m3, during the same period of 2020, according to the monthly bulletin of the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

The observatory said that the total resources of dams have fallen sharply to 7.1 million cubic meters in the period from September 1 to 12, 2021, against 33.6 million cubic meters, during the previous year.

The north has the lion's share of total water stock in dams, with about 89.8%, followed by the centre (6.8%) and Cap Bon (1.6%).

The Tunisian dams, whose storage capacity is about 2.322 billion m3 are seeing a decline in water reserves due to drought.

Tunisia is faced with the challenge of regression of dam water used for both consumption and agriculture, the dams of Mallègue and R'mili will be completely silted in 2035, while this phenomenon will affect the dam of Siliana, in 2047.

The silting of dams, one of the major problems of water mobilisation in Tunisia, reached 23% for the 36 major dams in the country on August 12, 2021 to 675 million m3, out of an initial capacity of 2,988 million m3.