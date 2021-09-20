Tunisia: Occupancy Rate At Field Hospitals Has Dropped Significantly - Statement

Tunis/Tunisia — The occupancy rate at field hospitals, which were set up months ago to support efforts in other hospitals to accommodate patients currently infected with the coronavirus, has decreased significantly with the decline in the rate of spread of the virus, according to Director-General of Health Structures at the Ministry of Health, Naoufel Somrani.

Somrani added that about 100 COVID-19 patients are currently residing in 6 field hospitals in operation, while 5 field hospitals have not been operational due to the decline in the number of patients with the virus.

Six field hospitals are currently active in the fight against the coronavirus in the regions of La Marsa (the capital), El Menzah (the capital), Beja, Kairouan, Sfax and Gafsa.

However, five other field hospitals, spread across the governorates of Ben Arous, Beni Khiar (Nabeul), Siliana, Zaghouan and Mahdia, were not operational, despite their availability in terms of equipment, due to the decline recorded in the number of people infected by the virus, according to Somrani.

The official pointed out that the occupancy rate in all public hospitals by patients with the coronavirus has fallen to 46%, especially in light of progress made by the vaccination campaign and the availability of vaccines against the virus.

The number of detected coronavirus infections barely exceeded 1,000 on September 15 and the number of patients in public and private sector ICUs decreased to 402 patients, while the number of patients placed on ventillators dropped to 94.

As for the national vaccination campaign, the number of fully vaccinated Tunisians has risen ncreased to about 3 million and 129 thousand people until September 16, according to the Ministry of Health.

Regarding the preparation of non-operational field hospitals to cope with a possible new wave of virus, the Director-General of Health Structures at the Ministry of Health confirmed that all field hospitals are set up and will be operational with support from the medical staff if necessary.