Tunisia: Sfax-Covid-19 - 3 Fatalities and 41 New Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Three people died as a result of the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax where the pandemic has caused a total of 1,709 deaths, according to the latest report published Friday by the Regional Directorate of Health.

In addition, 41 people in the region have been detected positive, following the publication of the results of 333 tests, a rate of positivity of 12.31%, which brings to 56,079 the number of contaminated in the governorate of Sfax since the spread of the epidemic.

According to the same source, 156 people have recovered from the infection, bringing to 53,333 the total number of cases of recovery in the region.

Currently, 27 Covid patients are placed in resuscitation, 102 admitted to the hospital Hédi Chaker in Sfax and 17 others are admitted to private clinics in the region, the same source said.

Moreover, 749, 173 citizens in the governorate of Sfax have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus since the start of the vaccination campaign in the governorate.