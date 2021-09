Ace Ghanaian actor, Kofi Laing, affectionately called Kohwe, has died. The sad news was confirmed by his daughter, Comfort Laing, to ghanaweekend.com.

According to Comfort Laing, her father passed away at his residence in Accra on the Thursday evening, September 16, 2021.

It would be recalled that in 2019, The Spectator newspaper did a story about his situation for which he received support from Ghanaians.