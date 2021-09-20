Malawi: DPP Appoints Mangochi MP Namalomba As Party Spokesperson to Replace Fired BJ

Slightly over a month after Nyasa Times revealed that the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had fired Brown James Mpinganjira aa its Spokesman, the party has announced the appointment of Shadreck Namalomba to replace him.

In a statement dated September 19, 2021 and signed by the party Administrative Secretary Francis Mphepo, the DPP says the new appointment follows Mpinganjira's stepping down "due to competing priorities".

"The party would like to thank Hon Brown James Mpinganjira for serving the party skillfully and diligently, but stepped down due down due to other competing priorities," concludes the statement.

Nyasa Times reported that DPP President Peter Mutharika, had written Mpinganjira or BJ, as he is popularly known in political circles, that the party "no longer requires his services" but some party leaders refuted the issue without any firm evidence.

The party accused Mpinganjira of neglecting his duties and that the party has information he is set to join the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

In a television interview with Times Exclusive on June 26, 2021, Mpinganjira surprised many when he asked Mutharika, who is the country's former President, to "move on" after losing the June 23, 2020 fresh presidential election and support the current MCP) government under President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mpinganjira told Times Exclusive's Wonder Msiska that for this country to enjoy real social and economic development, Mutharika and the DPP needed to put politics aside and support the government of the day.

Formerly a fierce critic of the MCP government and its leadership, Mpinganjira suddenly changed his tune and said it was now time that former Presidents, former Vice Presidents, and all Malawians worked together and help the current Chakwera administration deliver on its pledges and commitments, saying "Malawi is a ship and that when it sinks, we all sink, and not only MCP members and supporters".

The interview confirmed rumours that BJ had secretly met President Chakwera and that he was contemplating joining the ruling MCP. A known political 'rolling stone', Mpinganjira has been a member of all major political parties in the country. In early 2000, he formed his own party, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) when he fell out with former United Democratic Front (UDF) and former Republican President Bakili Muluzi.

BJ was appointed to replace former Spokesperson and former cabinet minister Nicholas Dausi who went into political 'hibernation' immediately after Mutharika and DPP lost power to Chakwera and MCP.

The new Spokesperson Namalomba is Member of Parliament (MP) for Mangochi South West and Chairperson for the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC). He is a Chartered Accountant. Before he became a legislator, he served at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) as Deputy Commissioner responsible for Excise Tax as well as a Director of Finance at Egenco.