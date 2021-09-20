Ghana: NMC Commits to Protecting Right, Safety of Journalists--Boadu-Ayeboafo

17 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo, has reiterated the commitment of the commission to protect the rights and safety of journalists in the country.

He emphasised that journalists should be protected to carry out their constitutional mandate without intimidation.

"The NMC would make sure that journalists in the country always feel safe and secure in discharging their duties," he stated.

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafo was speaking at a consultative meeting with journalists in the Northern Region.

The meeting was meant to arm journalists in the country with the skills and knowledge on how to ensure their own safety in the line of duty.

"When it comes to the safety of the journalist, it does not matter the irresponsibility of the journalist," he said.

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafo however, reminded journalists that despite the assurances by the commission, journalists must be responsible and ethical in the discharge of their duty.

He, therefore, advised journalists to ensure they did not endanger their lives when they adopted unorthodox means of seeking for information.

The Executive Secretary of the NMC, George Sarpong encouraged journalists to practice without fear or favour.

The UNESCO Head of Office, Mr Abdulrahamane Diallo on his part, called on the government to put measures in place to protect the journalists in the country.

He stressed that the government and NMC must make sure those who attack journalists were made to face the laws of the land.

The Northern Region Chair of Ghana Journalists Association, Mr Yakubu Abdul- Majeed on his part, revealed that the association was going to secure the services of lawyers to pursue cases of violations against all journalists in the region.

He said it was disheartening that institutions that were supposed to ensure the safety and security of journalists were the ones that were notorious for violating the rights of media practitioners.

Mr Abdul- Majeed however, cautioned journalists to always prioritise their safety and maintain the highest standards of the profession.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X