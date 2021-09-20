Ghana: Black Queens Face Bayana Bayana Today

17 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Ghana's Black Queens will kick start their campaign in the Aisha Buhari Cup today with a tough clash against South Africa's Bayana Bayana at the Mobolaji Johnson Area in Lagos.

The Queens touched down in Nigeria on Monday and have been paired with Cameroon and South Africa in Group B.Host nation Nigeria, Morocco and Mali occupy Group A.

The arrival of deputy skipper Grace Asantewaa, who stepped in for skipper Elizabeth Addo and the trio of PortiaBoakye, Priscilla Adubea and WasilaDiwuraSoale comes as a huge boost ahead of the cracker.

Having suffered a painful 1-0 defeat to Ghana in 2018 prior to the Women's AWCON, the Bayana Bayana will aim to stage a revenge against the Queens.

Head Coach Desiree Ellis would also count on skipper Janune Van Wyk and duo ThembiKgatlana and Refiloe Jane to deliver.

Ghana will take on Cameroon in the second game on September 20 while South Africa square off with Nigeria on September the following day.

The six-nation invitational tournament is being organized in honour of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Muhammad Buhari.

