Egypt: Trade Min. - Govt Seeks to Turn Port Said Into Industrial Hub

Trade Minister Nevine Gamea said that the government seeks to turn Port Said from a commercial governorate into a key industrial development hub, which in turn could contribute to increasing the value added of its local products and securing further jobs for Port Said residents.

Gamea made the remarks on Friday while she was inaugurating the first industrial exhibition in the coastal governorate. The inauguration was also attended by Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and Port Said Governor Adel el Ghadban.

The "Made in Port Said" show is organized by the governorate's chamber of commerce and runs till October 1.

She asserted that her ministry is keen on supporting all initiatives aimed at boosting the industrial development in Port Said to lure local and foreign investments.

Port Said is characterized with an exceptional geographic position, which qualifies it to serve as an industrial and logistical center that helps Egyptian exports to tap into various foreign markets, the trade minister added.

The exhibition, which coincides with the unprecedented industrial leap in Port Said, aims to deepen the local manufacturing and encourage consumers to rely on local products instead of imported ones, as well as supporting industrial projects, especially those related to small investors and manufacturers, she noted.

Around 26 industrial exhibitors are taking part in the show, which provides an ideal opportunity for informing the consumer in Port Said about the latest developments in industry, in addition to the possibility of concluding commercial deals between manufacturers and suppliers, Gamea said.

MENA