Tanzania: Azam FC , Biashara United in Crucial CAF Encounters

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Mainland's representatives in the African Confederation Cup, Azam FC and Biashara Mara United, today play their return leg matches at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

As Azam FC play Horseed FC of Somalia from 4pm, Biashara Mara United will host Dikhil FC of Djibouti at the same venue from 7pm.

The matches are decisive for the two teams in order to qualify for the second-preliminary round of the Confederation Cup.

In the first match, Azam FC won 3-1 at the same venue while Biashara Mara United won 1-0 in Djibouti thank goal scored by Dennis Nkane.

The two teams need a goal-less draw in order to qualify for the next round to be played early next month.

If Azam FC will eliminate Horseed FC in today's encounter, will face against Egyptian side, Pyramids FC while Biashara Mara United will face either Hay Alwady Nyala of Sudan or Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya respectively.

Azam FC head coach Geaorge Lwandamina said they are taking the match serious and target the best results.

Lwandamina said they are ye to qualify for the next stage and called his players to be very keen as football has very strange results sometimes.

"We are yet to advance in the next stage of the competition. We are just half way and we need to stretch our muscles due to the fact that football is unpredictable game," said Lwandamina. He said players are in top morale and believe they will not let down them in the duel.

Meanwhile, Biashara Mara United team manager, Frank Wabare said all players are ready to face Dikhil FC in today's encounter from 7pm at Azam Complex. Wabare said their plan is to win the encounter and advance in the next stage of the competition.