Tanzanians Warned Over 'N. Meningitis'

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's chief medical officer, Aifelo Sichwale, has alerted Tanzanianz against an outbreak of meningitis in DR Congo with which Tanzania shares part of its western border.

He said it was important to continue taking precautions because diseases know no borders. "Everyone should check if they are experiencing any symptoms related to meningitis," he said.

Dr Sichwale directed residents in all regions that receive people from the DRC including Kigoma, Rukwa, Kagera, Katavi and Songwe to take precautionary measures including strengthening the disease monitoring and reporting systems through the epidemic reporting system.

Dr Sichwale says the Health ministry continues to closely monitor the trends of the disease in the DRC and take steps to prevent and prepare to deal with the threat.

Meningitis is an infection of the lining surrounding the brain and spinal cord, transmitted through respiratory droplets or throat secretions from those infected.

The disease is potentially fatal and without treatment can cause neurological damage, especially deafness and mental retardation among young children.The epidemic of meningitis has been declared in northeastern DR Congo, where at least 129 people have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said last week. A total of 261 suspected cases have been recorded so far, amounting to a "high case fatality ratio of 50 percent," the WHO's Africa branch said in a statement.

"Confirmatory tests detected Neisseria meningitidis - one of the most frequent types of bacterial meningitis with the potential to cause large epidemics," it said.