Mozambique: Covid-19 - Positivity Rate Continues to Fall

Maputo — One of the key indicators for the Covid-19 pandemic, the positivity rate (the percentage of people tested who prove to be carrying the coronavírus that causes the disease) has continued to fall in Mozambique.

According to a Friday press release from the Ministry of Health, the positivity rate that day was 4.9 per cent, a decline from 6.5 per cent on Thursday and 7.8 per cent on Wednesday. The last time the positivity rate was this low was on 14 June, when a rate of 4.9 per cent was also recorded.

The Ministry release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 886,733 people have been tested for the coronavírus, 2,093 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,991 of these tests yielded negative results, and 102 people tested positive for the virus.

As has become the norm, most of the new cases were from northern Mozambique. 65.7 per cent of the new cases were from the four provinces north of the Zambezi - 22 in Nampula, 21 in Niassa, 15 in Zambezia and nine in Cabo Delgado.

The seven southern and central provinces accounted for 34.3 per cent of the new cases - 13 in Maputo city, 11 in Gaza, six in Inhambane, two in Tete and one each in Manica, Sofala and Maputo province.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates on Friday were all in the north - Niassa (19.1 per cent), Zambezia (13.6 per cent) and Nampula (11.3 per cent). The lowest rates were recorded in the central provinces of Manica (0.6 per cent) and Sofala (0.9 per cent).

Over the same 24 hour period, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, both in Maputo, and six new patients were admitted (five in Maputo and one in Niassa).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities rose slightly, from 47 on Thursday to 48 on Friday. 18 of these patients (37.5 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 12 patients in Nampula, seven in Niassa, four in Cabo Delgado, two each in Zambezia, Manica and Inhambane, and one in Tete. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in Sofala, Gaza or Matola.

The Ministry release reported just one Covid-19 death - an 85 year old Mozambican women who died in Maputo. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,903.

Over the previous 24 hours, 138 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (58 in Niassa, 32 in Gaza, 27 in Inhambane, and 21 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 145,013, or 96.7 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 3,023 on Thursday to 2,986 on Friday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 825 (27.6 per cent of the total); Cabo Delgado, 632; Nampula, 614; Maputo province, 401; Zambezia, 154; Niassa, 124; Inhambane, 104; Gaza, 88; Manica, 27; Tete, 16; Sofala, one.