Zimbabwe: Positive Vibes Ahead of Zitf

THE hospitality industry in Bulawayo is excited about the return of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which begins tomorrow, amid positive local business prospects.

Major Bulawayo hotels are already fully booked for the premier trade showcase while businesses and individuals who provide different services are also positioning themselves for the spoils.

In 2020, the Trade Fair was postponed before being suspended due to Covid-19. This year the show was again postponed twice.

As the host city, Bulawayo benefits immensely from the ZITF expo with hotels and lodges benefiting from providing accommodation and other services to local and international guests.

Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) president Mr Clive Chinwada said despite tight Covid-19 regulations, major hotels in Bulawayo were fully booked for the ZITF.

"Although the ZITF Company has announced that there will be a limited number of visitors at this year's Trade Fair, major hotels in Bulawayo are fully booked," he said.

"However, there are a few small players in the hospitality sector that have not registered 100 percent occupancy."

Last week, ZITF Company board chairman Mr Busisa Moyo told journalists during a press conference that a limited number of delegates will be allowed at this year's edition.