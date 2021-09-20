Zimbabwe: Amazulu Rout Pasuwa's Big Bullets

THERE was no joy for Zimbabwean football coach Callisto Pasuwa after his Malawian side Nyasa Big Bullets crashed out of the Champions League when they went down at home to South Africa's AmaZulu on Saturday.

AmaZulu showed fortitude to thrash Pasuwa's Nyasa Big Bullets and claim a well-deserved 3-1 win in the CAF Champions League at Bingu National Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi, on Saturday afternoon.

The result meant that Usuthu won the two-legged playoff 3-2 on aggregate after losing the first leg 1-0 in Durban the previous weekend.

Benni McCarthy's side have also advanced to the Caf Champions League second preliminary round and will play against Congolese football giants TP Mazembe next month.

Usuthu's goals came via a brace from striker Bongi Ntuli while veteran Siphelele Mthembu who looked dangerous for his side throughout the game, fittingly completed the rout in the second half.

Usuthu took the lead after just four minutes as they were awarded a penalty following a handball from the home side in the fourth minute.

Ntuli stepped up and slotted home successfully.

Just seven minutes later, Ntuli notched his brace as a pass from Mthembu found its way towards him before he slotted the ball home.

Usuthu received a slight scare in the 25th minute as key player and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa was in pain and received attention from the medical team but was back on his feet soon.

The Durban based side looked comfortable in defence as they did not let too many balls go past them.

As they were two goals down, Big Bullets appeared to throw men up front given that they had as many as four strikers utilised in the early parts of the second half.

Bullets scored in the 50th minute via a free-kick from Henry Kabuchi.

Mthembu then scored a beautiful goal inside the box in the 55th minute. He was set-up by Ntuli who had been played in by Luvuyo Memela.

Thabo Qalinge was the engine for Usuthu in the game from midfield, stringing together neat passes and was arguably the best player in the game.

League runners up last season, the win would have been a big relief to the Usuthu management and coach McCarthy as it was their first competitive victory of the season.

Prior to the game, they had also scored just one goal in all competitions so the fact that the attack finally sparkled in this game will be a big relief to AmaZulu as they scored three goals.

Another factor that is encouraging for AmaZulu is that they controlled the game despite playing in unfamiliar territory.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

And coach McCarthy hailed his side's spirited performance as they overturned a first-leg deficit with a 3-2 aggregate win over Big Bullets to advance to the next round of the CAF Champions League.

Speaking after the final whistle, McCarthy hailed his side's turnaround after a shock first-leg defeat.

"We had to be the ones to go and win the game," McCarthy said post-match.

"We had to outsmart them and I think we did by playing two big strikers that I thought they couldn't handle.

"Then I think players like Thabo Qalinge, Luvuyo Memela, Siyethemba Sithebe and Tercious Malepe started to get joy out of our front two players holding up the play and bringing players into play.

"I think we nailed down the strategy down to a tee, and this result was expected but I didn't think we would make it so difficult and complicated for ourselves by not winning at home.

"Then having to travel all the way to Malawi and then be under pressure and having to be composed and disciplined in an almost 'fight for your life game' situation.

"So I am just happy for the players that they were able to overturn the deficit and show great maturity, experience and desire that we maybe lacked when we were at home." -- Sports Reporter/IOL Sport.