Malawi: Chakwera Names Arch-Bishop Msusa 'Model of Servant Leadership

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has described the priesthood of Archbishop, Thomas Luke Msusa of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Blantyre as a true reflection of servant leadership.

He made the remarks on Sunday at Iba Primary School ground where he presided over Archbishop Msusa's Silver Jubilee Anniversary of his priesthood.

Chakwera described the life of Archbishop Msusa and his priesthood journey as a source of inspiration to many, including himself.

"Every time I think of leadership I get inspired by the life of Archbishop Msusa; he is a living example of servant leadership which encourages institutions to work with dedication," the President stated.

Chakwera applauded Archbishop Msusa for his humility which sees him work easily with the highest and lowest ranks, alike.

"Humility is not humiliation but putting the interest of others first," he said, adding: "Through your servant leadership you've shown us the need to respect where one comes from as you could have chosen to celebrate your Silver jubilee elsewhere in town and not here, at your home village."

Turning to national development, the Malawi Leader stressed the need for the Katuli Road to be upgraded as it passes through a "very beautiful and fertile area."

Chakwera pointed out the need to enhance security along the border areas in the district.

Archbishop Msusa hailed President Chakwera for gracing the occasion.

He thanked God for calling him to Priesthood from Iba Village, a little known village "where nothing much would be expected from."

"Words fail me today because of what God is doing in my life: I've grown up here, at this very remote area and I never expected that today I'll be here," Msusa said.

He added that, "I am very thankful to God because he chooses people not based on what people see, but on what the God sees in them."

Msusa called for unity among Malawians, saying he has always drawn his motto for his priesthood from John 17:21: "That they may be one."

Born on February 2, 1962 at Iba Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Katuli in the district and was ordained to priesthood on August 3, 1996 by late Bishop, Alessandro Assolari of Mangochi Diocese.

He was appointed Bishop on December 19, 2003 by Pope John Paul II and on April 17, 2004, Msusa was consecrated Bishop of Zomba by Orlando Antonini.

On November 21, 2013, Msusa was appointed to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Blantyre and on February 8, 2014 and was installed Archbishop of the archdiocese.

Msusa is currently President of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM).

-Mana