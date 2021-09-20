Rwanda: Govt Suspends Public Service Recruitments, to Focus On Teachers

18 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

As the start of academic year 2021/2022 nears, the Ministry of Public Service and Labour has suspended all job recruitment in public institutions to focus on teachers.

The development was announced through a letter addressed to the top officials of the Ministry on Friday, September 16.

"Reference made to the school calendar where the academic year will commence on 11th October, I would like to inform you that all other job positions in public service is temporarily suspended until schools reopen," reads the statement signed by Fanfan Kayiranga Rwanyindo, the Minister of Public Service and Labour.

The move was taken to provide a special consideration to the teachers' recruitment and provide all needed support to be conducted smoothly, read the letter.

Government recently announced plans to recruit over 13,000 teachers and over 40,000 applications are expected through an electronic recruitment system.

The exercise is being conducted by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Rwanda Education Board and Rwanda TVET Board.

In previous interviews with The New Times, REB officials have indicated that the recruited teachers will be deployed to 650 schools.

Addition of teachers aims at reducing congestion of students and scrapping the ratio of students per teacher, which will allow the teachers to be able to easily monitor the students' performances and follow their daily progress.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow bertrandbyishim

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X