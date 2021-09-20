Malawi: Government to Act Against Illegal Courier Business

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako has cautioned illegal courier service operation in the country of K1 million fine and two year-jail term to individuals involved in the illegal operation.

he noted that the mushrooming of unregistered courier operators has a potential to negatively affect the bonafide service providers.

Kazako issued the warning on Friday when together with some officials from Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MCRA) visited Ampex Courier in Blantyre.

The Minister said government believes that postal and courier industry has a potential to grow and contribute positively to economy of the country.

"I am delighted that courier business is growing at a fastest speed because most Malawians have embraced a tendency of sending and receiving goods and services through courier," he said.

Kazako warned individuals that are operating courier business without license to stop until they get registered with authorities.

The Minister said government through MCRA would soon enforce postal courier policy to regulate and guide the industry.

He assured courier operators that government was working tirelessly to create a conducive environment for the business to easily penetrate in all places including hard to reach areas.

"Currently, government is implementing different developments such as the construction of good tarmac roads to ease the movement of goods and services to all corners of the country," Kazako said.

Division Manager for Ampex Limited, Tusekile Mwafulirwa described the visit to his company as a clear indication of government commitment towards supporting courier operators.

"We need government to consider reducing fuel prices and improving road networks so that we can easily penetrate in hard to reach areas," she said.

Malawi has 18 licensed operators on its portfolio, comprising one postal and 17 courier operators on domestic and international marketplace.