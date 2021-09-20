Tunisia: World Cleanup Day - Cleanup Campaign in Ghar El Melh, September 18-19

Tunis/Tunisia — To mark the World Cleanup Day 2021 observed on September 18 this year, a cleanup campaign in Ghar el Melh (Bizerte) aimed at collecting one ton of solid waste at the coast of Cap Farina, is organised by the association Abysse Plongée on Saturday and Sunday.

The campaign is conducted in partnership with the municipality of Ghar el Melh with the financial support of two large commercial brands.

The cleaning campaign is part of a set of actions under a partnership agreement between the Abysse Plongée association and the two brands.

The association seeks to collect five tons of solid waste throughout the year 2021, in order to contribute to collective efforts to combat pollution, reduce the amount of waste dumped in nature and raise public awareness.

Pollution caused by waste is considered one of the most complicated and conflicting environmental issues in Tunisia. Natural environments are the final receptacle of waste, forests, seas, wetlands, waterways and urban environments receive huge amounts of waste of different types.

World Cleanup Day (WCD) was launched in September 2018 in 150 countries around the world. For 2021, the date chosen is 18 September and the organisers are expecting an even bigger turnout.

Abysse Plongée is a non-profit NGO, based in Tunis, created in September 2010, at the initiative of a group of passionate divers, wishing to have an associative structure of scuba diving, targeting the promotion of a sustainable and ecological development and scientific research as well as the preservation of the marine environment and the enhancement of underwater heritage. It works with public and civil society partners at both national and international levels.