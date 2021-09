Tunis/Tunisia — The Kef governorate reported on September 16 3 more COVID-19 fatalities and 21 infections from 118 tests, according to the local health directorate.

The same source added that the number of hospitalised coronavirus patients has fallen with only 33 people admitted to the various hospitals in the region, including 7 cases placed in intensive care.

The governorate of Kef has seen a total of 19, infections and 666 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.