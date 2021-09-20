Tanzania: Yanga Face Do or Die CAF Champions League Duel

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania representatives in the African Champions League, Young Africans (Yanga), today face must win encounter against Rivers United of Nigeria if they are to qualify for the second preliminary round stage of the continental competitions.

The teams face it off from 7pm (Tanzania time) at Yakub Gowon Stadium in Port Harcout whereby Nigerian side need any draw to qualify for the next round. Rivers United won 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania last Sunday.

The match is expected to be tough even as Rivers United will be playing at their home venue.

Rivers United records show that in the past 10 matches, they won seven and drew in three matches.

Yanga Africans head coach Nasreddine Nabi showed optimism that his side would beat all odds to record good results in their favour in today's duel.

"It is a decisive match for us and any victory will be sweet for us. Team commitment is crucial to ensure this happens. We understand very well that we're facing an uphill task," said Nabi.

He said the match would be tough as Rivers United also target victory in order to book space in the next round.

"My players played well in the past encounter despite the fact that they missed many clear scoring chances. We have rectified all mistakes and believe we will do our best in Port Harcout," he said.

However, a scrutiny of Yanga's past records do not favour the side, particularly when it comes to attempts of eliminating Nigerian teams in both Confederation Cup and African Champions League--the continental tourneys.

But they were bent on being the generation that changed that. Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma said they were not ready to lose at their home ground and therefore they would not underrate Yanga of Tanzania.

"We need to be focused in the encounter. I have committed players and are ready to fight for the team's performance. It is not an easy match as we know every team is seeking victory in the competition," said Eguma.

He said they wanted to maintain their status in the competition and eliminate the Tanzanian side.