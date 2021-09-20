Tanzania: Simba Face Tp Mazembe to Mark 85th Anniversary

Dar es Salaam — The Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will be a hive of activity today as it hosts the 12th edition of Simba Day, also marking the 85th anniversary.

Simba, one of the highly decorated clubs in the country, use the occasion to, among other things, unveil their squad for the forthcoming season and award outstanding players and members who have contributed immensely to the club.

To spice up the 'big day,' there will be an international friendly match between Msimbazi Reds and DR Congo's giants TP Mazembe. The match kicks off at 7pm.

The annual event is increasingly becoming popular among Simba supporters. IT takes place a few days before the Mainland Premier League roars back into life.

Simba's coach Didier Gomes said yesterday that he was optimistic TP Mazembe would give his squad the warm-up they need to make a mark in next season's league as well as international competitions.

For the past one month, the Msimbazi Street's boys have been undergoing residential training in different parts.

The team camped in Morocco and later in Manyara Region ahead of the Community Shield encounter against their bitter rivals, Yanga to be held on September 25 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

So far Simba have managed to win the mainland Tanzania Premier League title for the fourth time in a row. Their target in the next season is to win the title for the fifth time.

Simba have managed to sign various new players. The players are Yusuf Mhilu, Hennock Bangala, Sadio Kanoute, Abdulsamad Kassim Ali, Israel Mwenda, Peter Banda, Yusuph Mhilu, Duncan Nyoni, Pape Sakho and Steven Mwanuke.

The Simba Day activities would be coloured by curtainriser matches including the team's U-17, U-20 and women's team known as Simba Queens. There will be also entertainment from various Bongo Fleva musicians as well as band.