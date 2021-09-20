Tanzania: President Samia Leaves for the United States

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan left for the United States on September 18 where she is expected to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

As part of her programme, she will address the UN General Assembly on Thursday, September 23.

The last time that a Tanzanian President addressed the UNGA was in 2015 and it was the fourth phase President Jakaya Kikwete.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential communications, Jaffar Haniu, the president will also attend the Unga meeting that will discuss about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"President Samia is also expected to meet with heads of state and leaders of international organisations in meetings that will focus on strengthening Tanzania's relationships with their countries and organisations," read part of the statement.

This is her first trip outside the African continent since she took over leadership of the United Republic of Tanzania on March 19, 2021, following the death of President John Magufuli.

Inside Africa, she has traveled to Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Mozambique and Burundi Among others.