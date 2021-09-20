Egypt: UK Removes Egypt From Travel 'Red List'

18 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The UK government announced on Friday 17/09/2021 that it has removed Egypt and seven other countries from its travel "Red List".

Egypt will move to the amber list for entering England from 4:00 am on Wednesday, September 22.

Other countries removed from the "Red List" are Kenya, Maldives, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The decision is part of a series of changes that will see the current system of restrictions abolished and new regulations introduced from October which will focus on vaccination status.

The "Red List" restricts travelers coming from those countries from entering the UK over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British market is a key source of tourists to Egypt. It came between the second and fourth place among the top 10 markets exporting tourists to Egypt during the period between 2010 to 2015.

