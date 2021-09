Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia logged 8 more COVID-19 fatalities and 797 infections on September 16, bringing the death toll to 24,442, according to the Health Ministry.

The positivity rate stood at 10.66% on the same date out of a total of 7,478 conducted tests, the ministry specifies.

The number of hospitalised patients in public and private health facilities reached 2,044 on September 16, 379 of whom in ICUs and 87 on life support.