Egypt: Nouran Gohar, Ali Farag Crowned CIB Egyptian Open Champions

Egypt's World No.2 Nouran Gohar won the Women's 2021 CIB Egyptian Open after she defeated World No.1 Nour El Sherbini in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Gohar beat Sherbini by an 11-7, 11-4, 5-11, 7-11, 12-10 scoreline in a 64-minute game.

Egypt's World No.1 Ali Farag has been crowned the 2021 CIB Egyptian Open champion following respective win over compatriot Mohamed El Shorbagy.

Gohar and Farag take home over dlrs 41,000 in prize money each, which is the most lucrative winner's prize for a Platinum event ever, and qualify for the season-ending CIB PSA World Tour Finals.