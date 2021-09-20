Egypt: Nouran Gohar, Ali Farag Crowned CIB Egyptian Open Champions

18 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's World No.2 Nouran Gohar won the Women's 2021 CIB Egyptian Open after she defeated World No.1 Nour El Sherbini in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Gohar beat Sherbini by an 11-7, 11-4, 5-11, 7-11, 12-10 scoreline in a 64-minute game.

Egypt's World No.1 Ali Farag has been crowned the 2021 CIB Egyptian Open champion following respective win over compatriot Mohamed El Shorbagy.

Gohar and Farag take home over dlrs 41,000 in prize money each, which is the most lucrative winner's prize for a Platinum event ever, and qualify for the season-ending CIB PSA World Tour Finals.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X