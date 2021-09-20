Egypt: Libyan PM Tours Egypt's New Administrative Capital

18 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister of Libya's interim Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh on Friday 17/09/2021 toured Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

He was accompanied by Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan.

The Libyan premier performed Friday prayers at At Al-Fattah Al-Alim Mosque, before visiting the government district, the new Cabinet building, the People's Square and Park, and the new HQs of the House of Representatives.

He then inspected the 191-meter flag pole; the longest worldwide, the Islamic Cultural Center, which accommodates 31,000 prayers and its 174-meter minaret, as well as the gymnasium where the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship was played.

Dbeibeh hailed remarkable progress and development achieved in various affairs, and the renaissance made on the Egyptian lands under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

He also thanked Egypt for efforts made to support the Libyan state to achieve growth and prosperity for its people and to provide job opportunities for young people through a consortium of Egyptian companies in the coming period, which includes Hassan Allam, Orascom and Rowad companies.

A social responsibility rests with the alliance in achieving the necessary progress and development in the Libyan infrastructure, Dbeibeh said.

The Libyan people have many human cadres of engineers, workers and teachers, as required by the development goals, and work must be done to train them and improve their skills according to the latest methods in cooperation with Egypt and its giant companies, he added.

