Egypt: Higher Education Minister Witnesses Signing of MOU With Chinese Huawei

18 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese Huawei Technologies Egypt.

The MoU was inked on the sidelines of the higher education and scientific research forum in the era of digital transformation, which lasts for two days, according to a statement released by the Higher Education Ministry on Friday 17/09/2021.

The agreement is aimed at establishing 10 accredited academies at Egyptian universities, where the Chinese telecommunications company would equip those academies with the latest devices and equipment on cloud computing and networking, the statement added.

It comes as part of the long-standing strategic partnership between the Higher Education Ministry and Huawei, with a view to transferring the latest technological solutions and qualifying university students for working in ICT companies in the Egyptian market, the statement read.

