Namibian Artist D-Naff Wins U.S. Award

MULTIPLE award-winning Namibian artist, Naftalie Shigwedha Amukwelele (popularly known as D-Naff), recently added to his list of achievements when he won at the 2021 Maranatha Awards in the United States.

D-Naff scooped the best inspirational speaker/life-coach award, while recording artist, author, life coach, entrepreneur and actor Max Praize was the first runner-up.

Voting was online.

The US awards show acknowledges effective kingdom diplomacy globally and is facilitated by Maranatha Global Revival Networks.

D-Naff says the win is an indication that he is being watched outside the country and must continue to improve his craft.

"Winning this award means that people will really now listen to what I have to say. I will be talking more, especially to those facing life difficulties," he says.

The talented gospel artist believes his success came because of the support he has received over the years.

"Let me take this opportunity to thank God for the gift. I am also thankful for my mentor, Apostle Haru B Goroh, teaching me everything motivational and everything God. I am so grateful for my wife Dainess Ziba, who keeps on pushing me to tap into new horizons. My management is always inspiring by saying, "Let's just try it". I am very thankful for the support from my fans. Thank you for the votes," he says.

He says inspirational speaking has always been close to his heart and feels that he has a gift of touching lives.

"I should use my gift to reach out to others. I feel like I am who I am today because of the man I used to be. That I survived by God's grace and not because I am better than others. When I was offered a chance to better my life, I jumped at it and grabbed it and I did not ignore life's warnings, lest I perished," he says.

D-Naff says recently it has been proven that Namibians can also win at big international contests and hopes his win will inspire others to take their talents outside the country.

"This has just been a good year for Namibia. We have been winning everywhere this year. There seems to be a spirit of winning for many of us this year. Often Namibians don't feel the need to participate in awards outside Namibia. But I want them to know that you will never know how good you are until you find yourself up against the world's best. Don't be a local champion, get out of your comfort zone. Explore and become who you were born to be. Namibia is not the world. The earth is yours for the taking," he says.