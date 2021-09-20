Egypt: PM Congratulates Egypt's NUCA On Winning UN Award for Sustainable Urban Development

18 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Saturday 18/09/2021 congratulated the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) on winning the UN Human Settlements Award for 2021.

From among 170 nominees from several countries, NUCA, chaired by the minister of housing, was granted the UN prestigious award in sustainable urban development.

Madbouli said that the number of new cities built nationwide over the past seven years is a remarkable achievement by all standards.

He commended President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's keen support for the authority ever since he took the helm.

