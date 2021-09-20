Egypt: FM Receives Members of Egypt-U.S. Business Council, AmCham

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held on Saturday 18/09/2021 a meeting with the chairman of Egypt-US Business Council (EUSBC) and the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt (AmCham-Egypt) along with members of their accompanying delegation.

The meeting is held ahead of their departure to the US on a "Door Knock" mission, which comes within the framework of supporting all efforts aimed at promoting further investments and trade between Egypt and the US, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Hafez said on his Twitter account.