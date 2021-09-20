Tunisia: Covid-19 Could Be Considered As Long-Term Chronic Disease - Virologist

Tunis/Tunisia — According to the preliminary findings of some international studies, the coronavirus could become a long-term chronic disease, Virology Professor at the Monastir Faculty of Pharmacy Mahjoub Ouni stated to TAP on Saturday.

The latter said that people infected with the coronavirus continue to have symptoms or develop new ones. These symptoms can appear in people who have suffered from a mild or severe form of COVID-19, he pointed out, adding that reported after-effects include damage to the nervous, respiratory, reproductive, cardiac, arterial and other systems in addition to other less severe lingering effects that have been seen in other people, such as loss of smell and taste and joint pain.

Ouni emphasized that vaccination remains the only way to protect one's health, especially since it helps reduce symptoms in case of infection and immunises the body against the coronavirus.