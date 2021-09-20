Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nabeul Reports One More Death and 42 Infections

18 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Nabeul counts currently 707 COVID-19 virus carriers, after reporting 42 more infections, bringing the caseload to 49,112 since the outbreak of the pandemic, Preventive Health Director Omar Sellimi stated to TAP on Saturday.

One more death had been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,388,

the official specified.

The occupancy rate of oxygen beds in the public sector has reached 14% against 9% in the private sector. The occupancy rate of ICU beds has hit 90% in the public sector against 13% in the private one.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X