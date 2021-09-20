Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nabeul Reports One More Death and 42 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Nabeul counts currently 707 COVID-19 virus carriers, after reporting 42 more infections, bringing the caseload to 49,112 since the outbreak of the pandemic, Preventive Health Director Omar Sellimi stated to TAP on Saturday.

One more death had been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,388,

the official specified.

The occupancy rate of oxygen beds in the public sector has reached 14% against 9% in the private sector. The occupancy rate of ICU beds has hit 90% in the public sector against 13% in the private one.