Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sfax Reports 4 Deaths and 35 More Infections

18 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Four people have died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax where the death has reached 1,713 according to a recent report released Saturday by the Local Health Directorate.

35 more infections were also detected in the region after the release of 377 tests, i.e, a less 10% positivity rate, taking the count to 56,114 in the region since the spread of the pandemic.

According to the same source, 170 patients have recovered from coronavirus, bringing the number of recoveries to 53,503 in the region.

Currently, 25 patients are in the ICUs. 102 are in public hospitals and 56 in local private clinics, the same source said.

