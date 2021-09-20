Algeria: Local Elections - 164,000 New Voters Registered Under Revision of Electoral Registers

ALGIERS-A total of 164,286 new voters have been registered following the revision of the electoral registers in anticipation of the local elections on November 27, bringing the overall number of voters to 24,589,475, said the Chairman of the Independent National Authority for Elections (ANIE), Mohamed Charfi.

"In fact, 8,928,134 subscription forms of individual signatures to the lists of candidates for the election of members of the People's Communal Assembly (APC) and the People's Provincial Assembly (APW) were withdrawn. In addition, the lists of 47 parties have withdrawn 8,131,524 subscription forms while the independent lists have withdrawn 796,610 subscription forms," stated Charfi.

On September 1, ANIE called citizens not registered on the voter lists, including those aged 18 years on the day of the election (November 27, 2021), to register at the communal commission on revision of the voter' lists in the municipality of their residence.The exceptional revision of the lists of electors took place from September 5, 2021 to September 15, 2021.