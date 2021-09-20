Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Attends 76th Session of UN General Assembly

18 September 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Friday, 17th September 2021, as leader of Ghana's delegation to the 76th Session of the United Nation's General Assembly.

He will also, on this trip, hold bilateral engagements with some colleague Heads of State; NATO Secretary General, MR. J. Stoltenberg; top Economist Jeffery Sachs; WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as well as other world figures.

He will also hold engagements with sections of the Ghanaian and Business Community whilst there.

The President will also participate in the Second Sustainable Development Goals Moment of the Decade of Action, and witness the Signing Ceremony between Minister for Tourism, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, and Developers of the Dubois Project.

He will address the UN General Assembly on 22nd September; participate in the Global COVID-19 Summit hosted By President Joe Biden, and hold several rounds of engagements and UN events on climate change, health and food security.

On 23rd September, the President will attend a fundraising event for the National Cathedral.

In accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall act in his stead until the President's return on Monday 27th September 2021.

