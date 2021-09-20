Namibia: Ongandjera Traditional Authority Calls for Protection of Forests

CHAIRPERSON of the Ongandjera traditional authority council Johannes Kandombo has called for the protection of the Ongandjera forest, which supports the livelihoods of farmers and indigenous communities.

Speaking at a farmers' meeting at the Ongandjera palace on Friday, Kandombo said the forest of Ongandjera is facing extinction, as farmers are cutting down trees without permission from the traditional authority and from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

"Farmers are urged to protect the forest. In the past, farmers would cut a few trees, but now they are cutting down many trees, including camelthorn trees. Our animals depend on these trees for shade and food," he said.

He also encouraged farmers to report people found illegally harvesting grass in grazing areas for sale without permission from the traditional authority.

Kandombo urged farmers to scale up efforts to conserve the forest, as provided for in Forest Act 13 of 2005.

VELD FIRES

Kandombo warned that the traditional authority would punish people who burn grazing areas within the Ongandjera traditional authority.

He urged residents of Ongandjera to identify those burning down the grazing areas so that they could be brought to the palace for their punishments.

Omusati regional commander commissioner Titus Shikongo told The Namibian on Saturday that large grazing areas in Okahao, Otamanzi and Ruacana constituencies were destroyed by wildfires last week.

According to Shikongo, the affected areas are Amarika in Otamanzi constituency, Otoogo, Amega, Okeeholongo in Okahao constituency and Okakango, Oshindumba in Ruacana constituency.

Both Ruacana and Okahao constituency councillors Andreas Shintama and Leonard Shikulo could not indicate the magnitude of the fires and how many hectares were destroyed.

Shintama said he was waiting for a report from the regional directorate of forestry, while Shikulo said the cause of the fire was being investigated by the relevant authorities.

"We have not received any reports of loss of lives - either of humans or animals - but I have been informed that many fences have been destroyed by the fire," Shikulo said.

Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda yesterday could not say how many hectares have been destroyed by the fire in the Omusati region.

According to Muyunda, there have been several veld fires in the country, including in the Etosha National Park on Friday.

He said only 3 000 square metres [0,3 hectares] were destroyed by the fire in the Etosha National Park. Muyunda said the fire got into the national park from a nearby farm.

He implored farmers, land owners and other stakeholders to implement measures to contain veld fires.

He urged the farmers to develop cutlines to prevent the spread of veld fire, while urging smokers to extinguish their cigarette butts before throwing them away.