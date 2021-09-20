Africa: CAF Confederation Cup - US Ben Guerdane in Second Preliminary Round

18 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — US Ben Guerdane has qualified for the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, despite a defeat (0-1) to the Nigerian club AS Police, Saturday in Niamey in the second leg of the preliminary round.

In the first leg, the Tunisians had won (3-1). In the next round, the US Ben Guerdane will be facing the Moroccan team of the Renaissance of Berkane, exempt from the first round. The first leg will take place at home (October 15-17) and the second leg in Morocco (October 22-24).

The other Tunisian team, CS Sfaxien, exempted from the first round, will be confronted to the winner of the match between AS Ashanti Golden Boys (Guinea) and Bayelsa United (Nigeria), which will be played on Sunday in Nigeria, due to the security situation in Guinea.

The sixteen winners of this second preliminary round of the Confederation Cup will face sixteen teams eliminated in the Champions League, in a round of play scheduled for October / November.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X