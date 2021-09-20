Egypt: Sisi Orders Continuing Efforts to Develop Roads, Axes Nationwide

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 18/09/2021 issued directives to the bodies concerned to continue efforts exerted to develop roads and main axes nationwide.

Sisi chaired a meeting with Presidential Adviser for Urban Planning Amir Sayed Ahmed, Chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ihab el Far, and other senior officials, to follow up the construction and engineering position of projects implemented by the Engineering Authority nationwide, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

The meeting also reviewed the executive position of facilities currently being established in the New Administrative Capital, especially the strategic leadership headquarters, as well as the designs of the Egypt Mosque and its halls.

It also followed up efforts to renovate the shrines of Ahl al-Bayt, especially Sayyida Nafisa, Sayyida Zainab, and Sayyidna al-Hussein, which includes the restoration of the mosques' inner halls and their architectural decorations, in line with the historical and spiritual nature of the shrines.

The meeting also dealt with the progress made on national construction projects, especially the scheme for planting olive trees on 65 feddans in the vicinity of Bahr Al-Baqar Water Drainage System station, as well as efforts to benefit from unused vacant plots in some areas in Cairo and various governorates.

It also covered projects to develop various roads and axes, including the development of Ras Al-Hikma Road in the northern coast, as well as studies for the establishment of an axis parallel to the 26th of July axis in Cairo.

Sisi also reviewed the executive position of the International Motor City, ordering to establish exhibitions and yards for used and new cars and an integrated set of high-level services.