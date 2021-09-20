Egypt: Sisi Orders Continuing Efforts to Develop Roads, Axes Nationwide

18 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 18/09/2021 issued directives to the bodies concerned to continue efforts exerted to develop roads and main axes nationwide.

Sisi chaired a meeting with Presidential Adviser for Urban Planning Amir Sayed Ahmed, Chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ihab el Far, and other senior officials, to follow up the construction and engineering position of projects implemented by the Engineering Authority nationwide, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

The meeting also reviewed the executive position of facilities currently being established in the New Administrative Capital, especially the strategic leadership headquarters, as well as the designs of the Egypt Mosque and its halls.

It also followed up efforts to renovate the shrines of Ahl al-Bayt, especially Sayyida Nafisa, Sayyida Zainab, and Sayyidna al-Hussein, which includes the restoration of the mosques' inner halls and their architectural decorations, in line with the historical and spiritual nature of the shrines.

The meeting also dealt with the progress made on national construction projects, especially the scheme for planting olive trees on 65 feddans in the vicinity of Bahr Al-Baqar Water Drainage System station, as well as efforts to benefit from unused vacant plots in some areas in Cairo and various governorates.

It also covered projects to develop various roads and axes, including the development of Ras Al-Hikma Road in the northern coast, as well as studies for the establishment of an axis parallel to the 26th of July axis in Cairo.

Sisi also reviewed the executive position of the International Motor City, ordering to establish exhibitions and yards for used and new cars and an integrated set of high-level services.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X