Egypt: Sisi Urges Efficient Use of Water Resources Nationwide

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to keep working with all the bodies concerned for efficient use of available resources nationwide, in line with the national canal lining project.

Sisi made the directives during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, the ministers of irrigation and agriculture, and head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Maj. Gen. Ihab el Far.

Sisi was briefed on the ministries' joint efforts for rainwater collection and distribution in rainy areas, especially in the Sinai Peninsula, along the Northern Coast of Egypt and the Red Sea coast, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

He also followed up on ongoing efforts to rehabilitate and repair old wells to restore them to working condition and upgrade their efficiency.

Meanwhile, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati reviewed the progress in the ministry's hydrological and engineering studies needed for building the dams and dikes for better rainwater conservation.

The meeting also took up the State's efforts to embrace modern irrigation systems, as well as a national seed project aimed to increase availability of high-quality pest-resistant seeds.