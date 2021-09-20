Egypt: Health Ministry - Vaccination Promotion Campaign Launched in Kafr El Sheikh, Beni Suef, Sharqiya

Health Minister Hala Zayed said a vaccination promotion campaign was launched on Saturday in Kafr el Sheikh, Beni Suef and Sharqiya to encourage people to register in order to swiftly get vaccinated.

The 10-day campaign falls within the framework of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

In a statement on Saturday 18/09/2021, Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said 17,345 people registered for getting the vaccination during the campaign in Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Fayyoum, Dakahlia, and Qaliobiya.

The campaign contributed to raising awareness of 18,000 people about the importance of the vaccination for protection from the coronavirus.

The campaign will be launched in Gharbiya, Menya and Ismailia on Sunday, and in Damietta, Assiut, and Port Said on Monday.

The campaign will be spearheaded in Monofiya and Suez on Tuesday, in Beheira and Sohag on Wednesday, in Qena on Thursday, in Luxor on Friday, in Aswan on Saturday.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli witnessed the launch of the campaign on Wednesday.