Egypt: Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Egypt Religious Items in Tel Al-Faraeen Temple, Kafr El Sheikh

The Egyptian archaeological mission operating at Tel Al-Faraeen (Bhuto) Temple, in Kafr El Sheikh, has uncovered a collection of tools used in ancient Egypt religious rituals.

The important discovery includes the tools that were actually used to perform the rituals of the daily religious service of the goddess Hathor, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Mostafa Waziri revealed in a statement Saturday.

It is likely that they were quickly placed under stone blocks arranged regularly on top of a sand hill in the south of the temple of the goddess Wajit in Tel Al-Faraeen, the first capital of the first organized state in Lower Egypt, previously known as "Bhuto".

Meanwhile, head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector Ayman Ashmawy noted that this discovery also includes part of a limestone pillar in the form of the goddess Hathor, a group of incense burners made of faïence, one of them with the head of the god Horus, and a group of clay objects used in religious and ceremonial rituals of the goddess Hathor.

A collection of statuettes depicting deities Tawart and Djehuty, a small maternity chair, a large offering holder, a pure gold eye of Ujat, and the remains of golden scales used for gilding some other pieces, have also been discovered, Ashmawy added.

He added that the mission had also unearthed a wonderful group of ivory depicted scenes of women bearing offerings, scenes of the daily life of delta mares, including plants, birds and animals, a large limestone lintel with hieroglyphic texts in relief, and part of a royal painting of a king performing religious rituals in Bhutto Temple.

The mission has also uncovered hieroglyphic inscriptions bearing the five titles of King Psamtik I, and the names of the two kings "Waha Ip-Ra" and "Ahmose II" of the 26th dynasty kings.

For his part, Director General of Kafr El-Sheikh Antiquities and Head of the Mission Hossam Ghoneim said that the mission had also uncovered a huge building of polished limestone from the inside, representing a well for the sacred water used in daily rituals.