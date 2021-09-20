Egypt: Transport Minister Inspects Several Projects West Alexandria

18 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel Wazir inspected on Saturday 18/09/2021 a number of bridges on Cairo-Alexandria desert road in Alexandria governorate.

The minister inspected a new bridge on Cairo-Alexandria desert road which is called Borg el Arab turn. Th 80-million-pound project helps reducing traffic congestion and is scheduled to be finalized by the end of the year.

The minister also inspected the expansion of the bridges of Agami and Borg el Arab on the Cairo-Alexandria Road.

The expansion of Agami bridge will be finalized in mid-October, while the Borg el Arab bridge in next January.

The minister also inspected several other projects, including a main bridge extending from Matrouh-Alexandria Road to North Coast Road.

