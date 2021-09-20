Namibia: Transnamib to Retrench 340 Employees

19 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

RAIL parastatal TransNamib is planning to retrench about 340 of its employees - nearly a quarter of its current workforce.

This is to take place as part of a strategic busines plan of the state-owned company which was approved by the Cabinet in 2018.

The company currently has 1 309 employees. The downsizing exercise is targeting 154 employees who are close to retirement age and 186 employees who are currently part of what has become the rail company's non-core business.

According to TransNamib's chief executive officer, Johny Smith, the exercise will cost the parastatal roughly N$44 million to execute but would save it a minimum of N$25 million on an annual basis.

In a letter dated 31 August which Smith addressed to public enterprises minister Leon Jooste and which was copied to other ministers as well, Smith said the cost of employment for the company stands at 71% of its total annual income.

"As the company does not have enough funds to fund such an exercise all at once, the plan is therefore to fund that process through a gradual release of funds through our own payroll," Smith stated.

TransNamib will try to carry out the downsizing as a voluntary process, he added.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X