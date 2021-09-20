Namibia: Transnamib to Retrench 340 Employees

RAIL parastatal TransNamib is planning to retrench about 340 of its employees - nearly a quarter of its current workforce.

This is to take place as part of a strategic busines plan of the state-owned company which was approved by the Cabinet in 2018.

The company currently has 1 309 employees. The downsizing exercise is targeting 154 employees who are close to retirement age and 186 employees who are currently part of what has become the rail company's non-core business.

According to TransNamib's chief executive officer, Johny Smith, the exercise will cost the parastatal roughly N$44 million to execute but would save it a minimum of N$25 million on an annual basis.

In a letter dated 31 August which Smith addressed to public enterprises minister Leon Jooste and which was copied to other ministers as well, Smith said the cost of employment for the company stands at 71% of its total annual income.

"As the company does not have enough funds to fund such an exercise all at once, the plan is therefore to fund that process through a gradual release of funds through our own payroll," Smith stated.

TransNamib will try to carry out the downsizing as a voluntary process, he added.