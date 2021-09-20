Namibia: Omeho Project Exhibits Nam Startup Entrepreneurs

Namibia's startup entrepreneurs may be somewhat of an unsung cohort but if you've hailed a rideshare, paid for your coffee using an app, ordered takeaways online or had medicine delivered to your door on a solar powered ebike, you have local startups to thank for the pleasure.

While innovative new startups such as LEFA, TaxiConnect, PayToday, Chommie Bites and EBikes4Afrika are becoming increasingly familiar, the Omeho Project extends the spotlight through a photographic exhibition currently on display at Café Prestige.

Featuring a wealth of exciting Namibian startup entrepreneurs in a series of 20 mostly monochromatic portraits by Willem Vrey and one by Opas Onucheyo, the Omeho Project introduces viewers to the unseen individuals behind some of the country's most innovative new businesses and also aims to diversify images of Africa in the West.

"The way Africa is currently portrayed in Western countries contributes to a lack of understanding about urban, contemporary, and middle-class Africa. This can inhibit travel, trade and business, and fuel racist views," says Omeho Project founder Auri Evokari.

"Omeho Project amplifies the African voice on innovation and entrepreneurship.

We diversify the imagery of Africa by captivating photography and compelling stories. We shoot the startup entrepreneurs, creative geniuses and disruptive technologists in their environments, and we scratch the surface to learn about the contemporary forms of entrepreneurship in southern Africa."

Through the exhibition as well as a series of QR codes appealing to patrons to learn more about each business, viewers are invited to get to know start up entrepreneurs such as Cislé Jacobs whose company Intrik Consulting will help protect your intellectual property, a hip hop collective called Peacemakers intent on creating platforms for creatives as well as Tanya Stroh of Turipamwe Design which focuses on change-making brands and sustainable futures.

"I love being an entrepreneur. The best thing about it is that I own my time. Employees are usually bound to an office desk for predetermined hours, and I just couldn't thrive in that environment. My mind works better when I'm flexible to plan my days to optimize my productivity," says Jacobs who shares the unique structure of their day in an exhibition that lets viewers in on the inspiration, ways of working, the challenges and the triumphs of its startup stars.

The Omeho Project's featured startup entrepreneurs range from 23 - 42 years old and include creative thinkers striving to develop business in the spheres of human resource management, technology, sustainable fashion, podcasting, publishing, marketing and more.

"As we celebrate the young minds who move nations forward, we raise awareness of the critical impact entrepreneurs make on societies and economies," says Evokari who is piloting similar projects in Zambia and South Africa.

"The Omeho Project will also travel all the way to Helsinki, Finland, where exhibitions, books, media partnerships and social media campaigns will open people's eyes to the Africa they rarely see."

The Omeho Project will be on display at Café Prestige from 25 August to 21 September. Follow Omeho Project on social media for more information.

[email protected]; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com