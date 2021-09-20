Namibia: Ohangwena Man Accused of Killing Father With Panga

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after he allegedly killed his 62-year-old father with a panga in northern Namibia on Saturday night.

According to a police crime report issued on Sunday, the incident took place at Oshuulula, a village in the Ohangwena region.

It is alleged that the suspect cut his father's throat with a panga before he chopped off his hands.

The police said it is suspected that revenge could be the motive for the murder as the suspect had been arrested earlier this month in connection with a case of malicious damage to property, which his parents had reported to the police after he had allegedly destroyed goods in their house.

The suspect is also said to have burnt down his own sleeping room a few months ago.

A police investigation into the matter is continuing.